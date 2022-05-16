(KRON) – Over the weekend your wallet might have gotten a little lighter, and you can blame gas prices for that.

The California average is now $5.98. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have risen 20%.

But that’s just one reason why we are paying more — there’s also rising inflation.

In San Francisco, you’re waking up to an average price of $6.23. In Alameda it’s $6.10 and in Napa, $6.16.

Gas experts say gas prices will continue to steadily go up, with the hope that they start to level off or even go down by July.