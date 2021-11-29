Gas prices stabilize; How much it costs in Bay Area now

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(BCN) — While prices at the pump stabilized nationwide and in the Bay Area in the past week, statewide the figures continued to inch upward.

According to figures shared Monday by the American Automobile Association, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.394, down from $3.409 on Monday, Nov. 24. One month ago the national average was $3.401, and one year ago it was $2.128.

Association officials said recent fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to stabilize and put downward pressure on prices.

Average prices in much of the Bay Area changed only slightly from a week ago, going up or down a fraction of a cent in most areas, according to the figures from AAA.

However, average prices in the Bay Area are 15-20 cents higher than the statewide average in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties. The average prices range from 6-8 cents above the state average in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, while Solano County is right at the California average.

In California, which has the highest average gas prices in the country by nearly $1 over the next-highest state, the average price rose a half-penny in the last week to $4.711, but fell two-tenths of one cent below the record high of $4.713 measured Saturday. One month ago the state average was $4.588 and a year ago it was $3.186, both slightly more than $1 above the national average.

Prices in California are higher due to taxes and environmental fees.

The state’s average price for mid-grade fuel rose a full cent in the past week to $4.897, compared to $4.769 one month ago and $3.362 a year ago.

Premium fuel prices in California climbed to $5.024 from $5.017 over the past week, compared to $4.891 one month ago and $3.484 one year ago.

In the past week, the average price of diesel fuel rose to $4.849 from $4.833. One month ago the price was $4.721, compared to $3.370 one year ago.

