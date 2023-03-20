HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A man was robbed while fueling his car at a Hercules gas station on Monday, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post. The suspect was later arrested in front of Hercules High School.

Police said the victim was filling his gas tank and returned to his driver’s seat to use his cell phone. The suspect then approached the victim and attempted to grab the phone.

The victim tried to drive away, and the suspect reached for his waist as if he had a gun, according to the Hercules Police Department. He threatened to shoot the victim and robbed him of cash, jewelry and the phone.

The victim provided the suspect’s vehicle information to police. Officers were later told the suspect was going east on Refugio Valley Road and he was taken into custody in front of the high school.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

HPD said no school activities were disrupted during the incident.