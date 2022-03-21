SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — As gas prices rise, gas theft is too.

Locking gas caps are a best-selling commodity, according to Joseph Powell from Santa Rosa’s Napa Auto Parts.

He says the demand for the device is in response to the number of ongoing gas thieves. More people are looking to protect their cars with the tool.

“We have definitely seen an uptick in sales, people want these,” Powell says. “especially the big cars that have large fuel tanks.”

Bay Area residents are looking for the locking caps at stores like Powell’s.

Now, residents are facing both high gas prices and high chances of their gas being taken.

“It is really bad out there, as a single dad, I know what it is like and taken gas hurts.”