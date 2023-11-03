(KRON) — A large demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was held at the Port of Oakland Friday morning as some activists chained themselves to a federal ship. A large banner displayed at the protest read, “No US military aid to Israel.”

“Cease Fire Now Action” activists held up Palestinian flags as they marched on a dock beside Cape Orlando, a reserve U.S. military vessel.

The crowd stood on the dock and chanted toward crew members on the ship, “Oakland Port blood on your hands,” and, “We charge you with genocide.” Law enforcement officers responded to the protest scene, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Organizers with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center said they believe the moored ship is bound for Israel. A spokesperson for AROC wrote, “Community members demanding a ceasefire in the Israeli war against Gaza are blocking the entrance to Berth 20 at the Port of Oakland, where the Cape Orlando, a US military supply vessel bound for Israel is currently waiting to depart. Several protestors have locked themselves to the ship.”

As of noon, Cape Orlando was still moored at the Port of Oakland, according to a live Marine Traffic map.

A Port of Oakland spokesperson told KRON4, “So far, there has been no disruption to port container operations and no impact on the flow of commerce at the Oakland Seaport.”

Activists said they believe that Cape Orlando’s next stop will be in Tacoma, WA, where it will be loaded with military equipment before it sails to Israel.

“Protestors are calling on communities in cities around the country and across the world to be on alert for vessels carrying similar cargo,” a spokesperson for Arab Resource and Organizing Center wrote.

Israeli troops battling Hamas militants encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000.

The U.S. has pledged unwavering support for Israel after Hamas militants killed hundreds of men, women and children on Oct. 7 and took some 240 people captive. But President Joe Biden’s administration has pushed for Israel to let more aid into Gaza amid growing alarm over the destruction and humanitarian crisis in the tiny Mediterranean enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the region for talks Friday in Israel following Biden’s suggestion for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more foreign nationals and wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.