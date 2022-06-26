SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some sports fans may never seen their city win a championship during their lifetime. Fortunately for Bay Area sports fans, they have experienced a handful of championship parades in both San Francisco and Oakland.

Gen X is anyone born between 1965-1980, according to Pew Research Center. In the Bay Area, that age group has experienced a combined 13 championships (of the three major sports leagues: NFL, NBA, MLB) between the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics and Golden State Warriors.

With the Warriors winning another title — their fourth in eight years — earlier this month, the Bay Area adds another sports title to its ledger.

If you are a Bay Area sports fan between the ages of 42 and 57, here are the championships you’ve enjoyed (assuming you are either a 49ers, Giants, A’s or Warriors fan):

1982 : 49ers

: 49ers 1985 : 49ers

: 49ers 1989 : 49ers

: 49ers 1989: A’s

A’s 1990 : 49ers

: 49ers 1995 : 49ers

: 49ers 2010 : Giants

: Giants 2012 : Giants

: Giants 2014 : Giants

: Giants 2015 : Warriors

: Warriors 2017 : Warriors

: Warriors 2018 : Warriors

: Warriors 2022: Warriors

Although the Bay Area had a 15-year championship drought between the 49ers’ last Super Bowl and the Giants’ first of three World Series titles in five years, some might say the Bay Area is “spoiled” as it has enjoyed a plethora of championship parades.

On the other hand, a city like Cleveland suffered a 52-year title drought until the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016. Lead by LeBron James, the Cavs beat the Warriors in seven games.

Note: The San Jose Earthquakes won the MLS cup in 2001 and 2003. In the NHL, the San Jose Sharks have yet to win the Stanley Cup.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Associated Press contributed to this report.