George Floyd protest held in downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, protesters voiced their concerns against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Protesters lined up along Third Street in downtown San Rafael to show solidarity for George Floyd and all Black lives lost due to police violence.

Drivers honked as protesters chanted.

Most of the signs reading “Black Lives Matter.”

“We all need to make this the last time and I just don’t see that happening but we have to speak out,” Richard Dieterich said.

“This has to stop. Police brutality has to stop and white people have to protest white supremacy,” Rachael Vaughan said.

Vaughan is one of the organizers of the protest.

She says she’s coordinated Black Lives Matter gatherings before but more people showed up for this event.

“I have to say last time we were out here we didn’t get nearly as much support honking,” she said. “It’s really moving that people are so appreciating and supporting.”

Many are from Marin County to voice their concerns about police violence and discrimination.

“Growing up in a predominantly white place has really opened up my eyes a lot from going to a Black neighborhood to a white neighborhood,” Zaia Campbell said. “There’s a huge difference a lot of people don’t notice it, it’s there.”

“People are dying around us, people are afraid to walk outside around us and we have to be there for them,” Dieterich said.

The group stretched almost a block, the crowd holding up signs for drivers to see.

“In an ideal world we all be peacefully protesting but in an ideal world we would also not have to protest,” Karen Monton said.

“We all need to make this the last time and I just don’t see that happening but we have to speak out,” Dietrich said.

Latest News Headlines: