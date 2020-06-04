Live Now
George Floyd Protests: Large crowd gathers at San Francisco’s Dolores Park

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Protests continue in the Bay Area as a large crowd of protesters gathered at San Francisco’s Dolores Park Wednesday in wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Videos show people pack Dolores Park, clapping and chanting.

Another video shows people gather around a tennis court while a woman gives a speech.

