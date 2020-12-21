Get a free COVID-19 test at this BART station before Christmas

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The BART station at Union City is offering free COVID-19 tests this week.

Starting Monday morning, the testing site will accept both appointments and walkups.

The free tests provided by Bay Area Community Health will be given on Dec. 21, 22, and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in parking lot K.

Make an appointment here.

The testing site requires everyone to wear a mask.

In San Jose, there is also free COVID-19 testing this week at Yerba Buena High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

