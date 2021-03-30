Get COVID-19 vaccine at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is now a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The water park on 1950 Waterway Pkwy in Contra Costa County will be drive-thru accessible. It’s free of charge, but appointments are required before driving up.
If you fit one of the following requirements in California, you can sign up:
- 65 or older
- 16 years or older:
- With a high-risk health condition, disability or illness
- Living in congregate living spaces
- Essential worker in:
- Healthcare
- Emergency services
- Education and childcare
- Agriculture and food
- Transportation and logistics
- Congregate living spaces
Click or tap here to request an appointment through the Contra Costa County Health Department.