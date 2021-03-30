Get COVID-19 vaccine at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is now a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The water park on 1950 Waterway Pkwy in Contra Costa County will be drive-thru accessible. It’s free of charge, but appointments are required before driving up.

A new, drive-thru vaccination site is opening soon in Concord. Sign up at bit.ly31cSNmc or call 833-829-2626. Not sure if you’re eligible? Go to https://t.co/i4nxRPOQ1x pic.twitter.com/wKdJAgms17 — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) March 29, 2021

If you fit one of the following requirements in California, you can sign up:

65 or older

16 years or older: With a high-risk health condition, disability or illness Living in congregate living spaces

Essential worker in: Healthcare Emergency services Education and childcare Agriculture and food Transportation and logistics Congregate living spaces



Click or tap here to request an appointment through the Contra Costa County Health Department.