Get COVID-19 vaccine at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is now a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The water park on 1950 Waterway Pkwy in Contra Costa County will be drive-thru accessible. It’s free of charge, but appointments are required before driving up.

If you fit one of the following requirements in California, you can sign up:

  • 65 or older
  • 16 years or older:
  • Essential worker in:
    • Healthcare
    • Emergency services
    • Education and childcare
    • Agriculture and food
    • Transportation and logistics
    • Congregate living spaces

Click or tap here to request an appointment through the Contra Costa County Health Department.

