Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hopefully your freezer is stocked with popsicles and your fans are ready to blow at full speed as a very hot weekend is in store for the Bay Area!

It’s going to be so hot in fact, that the hottest temperatures of the month are expected, KRON4 meteorologist Lawrence Karnow reports.

How hot is it going to get?

Those inland can expect triple digits to scorch the area, with highs ranging from 100 to 104 degrees.

Overnight low temperatures will only cool to the mid-60’s to mid-70’s, not offering much relief.

For those of you along the coast, temperatures will be a lot cooler – almost 30 to 40 degrees cooler, in fact.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs in the North and East Bays moving into triple digits.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

This means a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected, according to the National Weather Service, creating a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A Spare the Air Alert is also in effect from Friday through Sunday.

People are advised to consider limited outdoor activities.

The little heat wave will be short-lived, however.

A cooling trend will return on Monday, so it’s back to hoodies and puffy jackets!

