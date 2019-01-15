Bay Area

Get ready for an Atmospheric River to drench the Bay Area

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 11:43 AM PST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 02:07 PM PST

SAN FRACISCO (KRON) - An 'atmospheric river' is taking aim at the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. 

The atmospheric river - a huge plume of subtropical moisture - is expected to dump heavy amounts of rainfall across the Bay Area and Central Coast Wednesday. 

The rain is forecast to start falling Wednesday afternoon and will continue through early Thursday morning.

The storm will cause an increased threat for urban, small stream and creek flooding. 

A flash flood watch for San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast will go into effect Wednesday afternoon. 

There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms. 

Authorities are asking residents to be extra cautious while driving in the storm. 

The impacts of the storm could include downed trees and power lines. Power outages are also possible. 

The NWS is urging residents to take action now to protect their property by sandbagging flood prone areas. 

>>Track the storm with KRON4's Interactive Radar

 

 

