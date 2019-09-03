‘Get this man home’: Volunteers help in search for missing 86-year-old in San Mateo County

BELMONT (KRON) — Friends and family of a missing San Mateo County man gathered Monday to spread the word of his disappearance.

86-year-old Paul Farmer walked away from his Belmont home Aug. 26 and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Now a week later, people are stepping up to help in the search.

Holding blue balloons, people gathered Monday at the Carlmont Village shopping center in Belmont.

“We are worried we are really really worried we just want to bring him home,” said volunteer Diana Salinas.

Salinas is one of the volunteers helping to find Farmer.

She’s practically a stranger to the man but says she wanted to help someone in her community, especially someone who is vulnerable.

“This is a selfless act of love for this community that we love so much,” she said.

Salinas and others have been mapping out areas to search in and around Belmont.

Police say he walked away from his home on the 1600 block of Molitor Road last Monday.

On Tuesday police say he was was spotted miles away walking along different areas near Highway 92.

Local businesses have been sharing these fliers in hopes will be spotted by someone.

“It just hurts us terribly to know he’s out there when we’re home at night ourselves worrying,” said another volunteer Margaret Kimble.

Kimble says she decided to step up because she believes the police are not doing enough to help in this search.

She also believes Farmer is still alive.

“Please just help us get this man home to his wife. She’s devastated and their sons are devastated,” she said.

