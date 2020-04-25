Get to know Javon Kinlaw, the 49ers first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 49ers had not one, but two first round draft picks on Thursday evening.

KRON4’s Jason Dumas introduces us to their first pick, Javon Kinlaw out of the University of South Carolina.

Kinlaw will be joining one of, if not, the best defensive line in all of football — and had no hesitation when asked how he can add to that group.

“Just a physical presence, another physical presence,” he said. “Attached with three more? C’mon man you can’t ask for nothing better than that. I feel like I can come in and play a vital role.”

The Niners were originally slated to pick at 13, but they traded back one spot with the Falcons. They always had their eyes set out for Kinlaw, and knew they could still get him by moving back a spot, and gaining a fourth round pick in the process.

“In a football league where everything’s set up for offenses to be successful. One of the ways you can equalize the equation is by to get after and knock down the passer,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “We built a pretty good unit there and we wanted to keep that strong. we thought he was a great fit for that.”

But Kinlaw also realizes he has plenty of room to grow as a player, and he trusts his new coaching staff will be him in a position to do just that.

“Playing next to guys like that, it leaves me a lot of opportunities to get one on ones,” Kinlaw said. “And I feel like the defensive line coach is going to do a good job at developing me the right way and helping me understand football more and more as time goes on ya know.”

Kinlaw finished his South Carolina career with 10 sacks.

