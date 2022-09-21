SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California may be gym-obsessed, but Bay Area gym memberships are among the most expensive in the United States, new research suggests.

Research on the average cost of a monthly gym membership was conducted by totalshape.com, analyzing data from Numbeo, a cost-of-living website, across 80 cities.

The results found that San Francisco was the second most expensive city in which to have a monthly gym membership, with an average cost of $101.27. Oakland came in seventh place ($72.64) and San Jose in ninth ($71).

The most expensive city in which to have a monthly gym membership is New York City, at a cost of $106.06.

The cheapest place for a gym membership? Mesa, Ariz. The cost? $18.29 per month.