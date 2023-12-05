(KRON) — Berkeley police officers detained two people after shots were fired into an apartment on Monday, the Berkeley Police Department announced. The shooting led to a five-hour standoff.

BPD responded to the 2400 block of 8th Street for the report of a bullet being fired into an apartment. BPD said it determined that the bullet came from an apartment occupied by Tyreece Stitts and a juvenile.

While BPD was trying to contact the suspect, a woman named Princess Dennis arrived at the scene and tried to “force her way past police,” the department said. Dennis was detained by officers.

After the lengthy standoff, Stitts exited the apartment and was arrested. He and the juvenile were taken into custody. Six pit bulls were handed over to Berkeley Animal Control.

Police served a search warrant at the home and found an AR-15-style ghost gun and high-capacity magazines.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“During this search, it was determined that the apartment was in complete disarray, was uninhabitable, and was not a safe environment for the juveniles residing there,” BPD said.

Stitts was hospitalized and is being investigated by police. Dennis was arrested for child endangerment, possession of an assault weapon, possession of large-capacity magazines, and resisting arrest.