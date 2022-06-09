HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A ghost gun and suspected narcotics were recovered by officers at a “routine” traffic stop, the Hayward Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect car was stopped for a speeding violation.

In addition, the driver was determined to be unlicensed. Hayward police said they seized the car, and the weapon and drugs were found inside the car.

Police did not specifically say what kind of narcotics were recovered. No other information about the incident was released.

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill for the regulation of ghost guns. His office announced legislation that was passed in SB 1327, which allows private citizens to bring civil litigation against any person who manufactures, distributes, transports, imports into the state or sells assault weapons, .50 BMG rifles, ghost guns, or ghost gun kits.