VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest was made after a shooting in Vallejo on Monday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said on Facebook. Police also recovered a ghost gun that they say was used for the shooting.

The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara Street and Hichborn Street. Officers responded to the call and found blood at the scene.

There was a victim in the shooting, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. VPD said the shooter was arrested and officers found a ghost gun in the area.

There was another homicide in Vallejo on Nov. 13 in an incident where two people were shot and another was stabbed. A 31-year-old gunshot victim was killed.

One of those injured and the victim who was killed in the altercation were transgender. An 80-year-man was also placed into critical condition after he was stabbed.