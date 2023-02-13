PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A Ukiah man was arrested in Pacifica Sunday after a routine traffic stop uncovered an illegal firearm, Pacifica police announced in a press release. Shortly after noon on Sunday, Pacifica PD officers initiated a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation.

The vehicle’s driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Officers searched his vehicle and found a concealed loaded firearm. The firearm was found not to have a serial number, something commonly known as a “ghost gun.” Additionally, the firearm had an illegal high-capacity magazine.

The driver, Rocio Maldonado, 28 of Ukiah, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.