SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department recovered two ghost guns and an illegal high capacity drum magazine during a traffic stop, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Two people in the car were gang members, SJPD said.

There were also children in the car at the time the guns were recovered, according to SJPD. The children were eight and almost two years old.

A traffic stop also yielded a ghost gun recovery in Hayward, police reported on Thursday. After pulling a car over for speeding, Hayward police found the gun and suspected narcotics.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to regulate ghost guns in April. The legislation allows private citizens to bring civil litigation against people who manufacture, distribute, transport, import into California, or sell assault weapons, .50 BMG rifles, ghost guns or ghost gun kits.