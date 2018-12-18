Ghost ship defendants calling for arrests of fire officials, building inspectors

OAKLAND (KRON) — The two men charged in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire are calling for the arrests of law enforcement officials, landlords and building inspectors for their alleged “disregard for human life” and failure to prevent fire hazards prior to the deadly warehouse fire.

Attorneys for defendants, Derick Almena and Max Harris, filed a motion to compel Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court, asking for members of the Oakland police and fire departments and building landlords to be arrested for alleged misconduct, that they say, led to the deaths of 36 individuals.

Court documents say the officials in question knowingly failed to report dangerous building conditions and code violations.

The defendants’ motion to compel asking for the arrests is scheduled to be heard in front of Alameda County Court on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.

Defendants Almena and Harris each face a total of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fire.

Prosecutors allege Almena illegally converted the warehouse into a living space and entertainment venue for artists and failed to implement safe exits in the building.

The men are expected to stand trial on the charges in April.

