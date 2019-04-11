Ghost Ship fire hearings this week

Potential witnesses will be discussed today for the trial of the two men involved in the deadly Ghost Ship fire.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a fire during a music party in Oakland at the warehouse in 2016.

Yesterday a hearing was held about what evidence will be allowed during the trial.

Today the defense will request that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf be ordered to testify.

Jury selection is expected to begin next Tuesday.

320 potential jurors have already filled out questionnaires so far and another 160 will do so soon.

Opening statements in the case are expected to be presented on April 30.

