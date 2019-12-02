Ghost Ship Fire victims being remembered on 3 year anniversary

OAKLAND (KRON) – Today marks three years since the deadly Ghost Ship Warehouse fire in Oakland.
36 people died in that fire on Dec. 2, 2016.
On Sunday, a memorial concert was held at Lake Merritt United Methodist Church to remember those lives lost.
A raging fire tore through the building of an unpermitted electronic concert.
The warehouse was also functioning illegally as a cluttered living space with safety violations.
After months of deliberation in the trial this year, one man is free and another could face a new trial.