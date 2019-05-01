Ghost Ship Trial: Defense claims fire was arson

A defense attorney countered a prosecutor’s emotional opening statement by attempting to deflect blame from his client charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Ghost Ship trial.

The trial started Tuesday in Oakland with the prosecution laying out its case to the jury.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire that happened in 2016.

Prosecutors say the men put partygoers at risk with the warehouse’s makeshift electrical system, and knowingly created a fire trap with not enough exits.

Defense attorneys, however, say the people that should be blamed are the warehouse’s owners, and Oakland Police and Fire.

“The fire was arson,” the defense attorney for Almena said during his opening statement.

“The fire was arson” That is according to the defense attorney for Derick Almena. Opening statements are in the book. Trial resumes Monday @kron4news— Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) May 1, 2019

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators could not determine the cause.

Opening statements concluded Wednesday morning.

The trial will resume Monday and testimony is expected to begin next week.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES