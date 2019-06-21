Ghost Ship Trial: Defense witnesses for Derick Almena take stand

OAKLAND (KRON) — The first defense witnesses were called to the stand Wednesday for Derick Almena in the Ghost Ship fire trial in Oakland.

A burning sofa outside of the warehouse is the link between the three witnesses and the defendant.

A former Ghost Ship resident, a childhood friend of the master tenant and an unlicensed contractor who installed a fire door and worked on the electricity being supplied to the warehouse all took the witness stand Thursday.

The group of people is the first line up of defense witnesses to take the stand for Almena.

All three witnesses testified that they saw Oakland firefighters taking a tour led by Almena, after the fire department responded to a couch fire incident outside the warehouse back in September 2014, two years before the deadly blaze that killed 36 people.

Almena and co-defendant Max Harris each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their deaths

Almena’s lead defense attorney, Tony Serra talks about why he decided to call these witnesses on day one.

“Our witnesses were put on today for one reason and one reason only,” Serra said.

The defense also called Oakland Police Officer Jay Factora who testified responding to a child protective services welfare check of Almena’s three children.

He told the court that he primarily provided cover for his partner, that he only went 5-feet inside the front door of the warehouse and did not see any sign of people living there.

The next witness for the defense, Almena’s wife, she is anticipated to take the stand next week.

