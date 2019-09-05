Ghost Ship Trial: Friend of Harris and Almena opens up following verdict

OAKLAND (KRON) — “Our job’s not over yet,” Danielle Silva said moments after the Ghost Ship Trial verdict was announced.

Defendant Max Harris was acquitted Thursday on all counts in the Oakland Ghost Ship Trial, while jurors were deadlocked on a verdict for the second defendant Derick Almena.

Silva is a friend of the two and reportedly showed up every day to court during the months-long trial.

She said she is looking forward to healing, but said the root of the problem is still being ignored.

“Every day that Max and Derick were in jail, we were ignoring the root of the problem,” she said. “And I still believe with Derick still being in jail with the mistrial, we are still ignoring the root of the problem.”

She continued to say that landlords and building owners need to be held accountable or “this will happen again”.

Silva said her friends are both victims of the tragedy.

“(Almena) lost seven friends in one night,” she said. I’ve lost friends before, family members but I’ve never been through anything like that.”