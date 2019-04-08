Ghost Ship trial: Jury selection happening today

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday for the two men charged in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are on trial for the 2016 Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Each is charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Last Thursday, prosecutors asked the two owners of the warehouse if they leased the warehouse to Almena and if they were in any way responsible for the fire.

The owners did not respond to any of the questions.

Today pools of potential jurors will come to court to fill out questionnaires.

