Ghost Ship trial underway

The trial is underway for the two men charged in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people.

Derick Almena and Max Harris are each facing 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 fire.

The trial starts at 9 a.m. with a hearing on which testimony and evidence should be excluded from the case.

Jury selection is expected to follow that hearing.

The trial has been delayed several times.

It is expected to last at least two months.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES