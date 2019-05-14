Ghost Ship Trial: Witness says Oakland warehouse was not a fire trap

OAKLAND (KRON) — It was an emotional day on the witness stand for David Calvera as the Ghost Ship Warehouse fire trial continues at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse in Oakland.

Calvera, also known as Dragon, became emotionally overwhelmed on the stand when asked to point out the two defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris.

He began to weep telling the court, the suspects were his friends.

“Powerful and heartbreaking. Mr. Calvera was almost in tears when he had to identify Mr. Harris in court. It was the first time that he has seen Max Harris and it was hard to see him in that situation,” said Harris’ defense attorney, Curtis Briggs.

Harris and co-defendant Almena facing 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Dec. 2, 2016 fire the claimed the lives of 36 people attending a music event.

Calvera lived at the Ghost Ship for eight months, sharing a trailer with his girlfriend. He says he paid $1,400 a month rent to Harris to occupy three spaces inside the warehouse.

As for his personal reflections, he told the court that he thought the Ghost Ship was beautiful, very inspirational, a dream come true.

He said that he had $100,000 worth of personal items in the warehouse at the time of the fire and that he did not think it was a fire trap.

Although Calvera took the stand as a witness for the prosecution the defense felt pretty optimistic after he left the stand.

“These witnesses have been very very powerful for us,” said Briggs.

Court began with Ghost Ship resident Aaron Marin wrapping up his second day of testimony.

Marin told the court that he was there the night of the fire, that he smelled smoke, saw flames and heard the dj playing music for at least 3 minutes before the power went out, which appears to contradict the fire having an electrical origin.

Trial resumes Wednesday morning.

