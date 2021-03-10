Ghost Ship Warehouse: What will become of the property

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The building known as the Ghost Ship Warehouse has been closed and guarded by private security since it burned in December of 2016, killing 36-people.

Now, Oakland city officials are looking into whether it’s been inhabited by squatters.

Another question – what will become of the property once it’s sold?

It is approaching five-years since a deadly fire tragically took the lives of 36-people attending a music event inside the Ghost Ship Warehouse in Oakland.

With the outcomes of the criminal cases determined and lawsuits settled, attention now turns to the future of the warehouse.

Chris Allen’s sister, Amanda Allen Kershaw is one of the people who died in the Ghost Ship. He talks about what he would like to see become of the property.

“It needs to get torn down, I think is the first step. I think for many of us, we’d like to see that happen as soon as possible,” Allen said.

“I can say what we would not like to happen with the space,” Andy Kershaw, Amanda’s husband, said.

Chris Allen’s brother-in-law, Andy Kershaw, says there is one idea that is not popular among several surviving family members.

“We don’t want the Ghost Ship permanent memorial to be there. A lot of the family members are very much against that. Fruitvale needs more in the way of economic opportunities and affordable housing. The last thing we want to bring to Fruitvale is more Ghost Ship tourism,” Kershaw said.

“I don’t know that they have that kind of input. This is going to be overseen by a bankruptcy judge and, the bankruptcy judge will have really the authority and, has the obligation to sell it at the highest price,” Mary Alexander, with Mary Alexander & Associates P.C., said.

“Clearly we want to recognize the lives that were lost. It is the kind of setting that will come under discussion. Whether it is a business corridor or an educational setting, a museum. I think there is an opportunity to encompass to bring all those together to make sure we remember the lives that were lost,” Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo said.