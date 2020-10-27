Giant sculpture of Trump’s head rolls in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland artist Larry McSpadden created a 6-foot tall sculpture of Donald Trump’s head to symbolize his desire for the president to be “rolled out of office.”

The project, “45 Rolling,” made its public debut on Saturday, Oct 24.

McSpadden held a peaceful protest to roll the head around Lake Merritt and posted images on Instagram to document his progression creating the piece.

1 weather balloon

Larry McSpadden

It all started three years ago, with weather balloons as the base of the sculpture.

Many layers of papiermache. I lost count.

Larry McSpadden

The thick of the sculpture is made from many layers of papier-mâché.

Larry McSpadden

Balloons filled with hot air helped shape Trump’s head.

Larry McSpadden

McSpadden filled the inside of the sculpture with a “collage of thoughts.”

Larry McSpadden

McSpadden then completely covered the sculpture with brown paper-mâché before painting.

Larry McSpadden

Once the sculpture was finished, McSpadden announced the event to roll the head around Lake Merritt in Oakland.

Larry McSpadden

Based on the video, those who showed up wore masks and gloves to roll the head around.

