Giants and Dodgers set for game 5

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Giants and Dodgers will face each other in a do-or-die game 5 for the National League Division Series.

The historic rivals will face off at the Giant’s Oracle Park, with the winner moving on to play the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, for the National League Conference Series.

The series has gone back and forth with each team trading wins.

The Giants won the first and third game 4-0 and 1-0, with the Dodgers taking the second and fourth games 9-2 and 7-2.

Logan Webb, who pitched an immaculate shutout game one, will face Julio Urías, who held the orange and black to one run and three hits in game 2, in what will likely be an epic pitchers duel for game 5.

24-year-old Webb will be the youngest pitcher to start a winner-take-all game in Giant’s franchise history.