Buster Posey collects 5th Silver Slugger Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (not pictured) during the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Buster Posey is a Silver Slugger Award winner for the fifth time in his career.

A week after announcing his retirement from baseball, the San Francisco Giants’ legend collected his fifth Silver Slugger Award.

Silver Slugger Awards recognize the best offensive performers at each position in each league. Winners are decided by voters form the manager and three coaches of each team.

Posey led National League catchers in OPS and hit 18 home runs during the team’s historic 107-win season.

He is now tied for the fifth most Silver Slugger Awards among catchers, and the second most in Giants history, behind Barry Bonds (9).

Buster Posey has been named the National League’s Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner at catcher. pic.twitter.com/F576qc0BYp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 11, 2021

This is his first Silver Slugger Award since 2016.