Giants ‘excited’ to resume 2020 MLB season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Major League Baseball is back and the San Francisco Giants are ready.

MLB issued Tuesday a 60-game schedule that is set to begin July 23 or 24 without fans.

The Giants organization released a statement Wednesday after learning that baseball was returning after being postponed for nearly four months.

“The San Francisco Giants are excited to get the 2020 season underway and welcome our players and coaches back to Oracle Park and the San Francisco Bay Area,” the statement read, in part.

All preseason workouts and home games during the regular season will take place at Oracle Park under new guidelines.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

