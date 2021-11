San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler smiles after being introduced during a news conference at Oracle Park Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in San Francisco. Gabe Kapler has been hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies. Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants have extended Manager Gabe Kapler’s contract through the 2024 season.

Kapler, in concert with President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, turned around a 29-31 (.483) Giants team in the 2020 shortened season into a league best 107-55 (.660) team in 2021, far surpassing expectations for the year.

Kapler is also in the running for National League Manager of the Year against Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell and Mike Shildt of the Cardinals.