Giants update guidelines for entry to games at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some news for San Francisco Giants fans!

Officials on Tuesday announced fans seated in socially distanced sections will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into Oracle Park.

However, if you’re looking to sit in a fully vaccinated section, you will still be required to show proof that you have completed your full vaccination regimen.

Here’s the schedule for those interested in buying tickets this Friday at 10 a.m.:

Angels (May 31- June 1)

Cubs (June 3-6)

Diamondbacks (June14-16)

Phillies (June 18-20)

To learn more about the Giants’ COVID safety protocol, visit their website.