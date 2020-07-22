Giants manager Gabe Kapler explains why he decided to kneel during the national anthem

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday night, the A’s and Giant’s got together for Game 1 of the Annual Bay Bridge Series.

It was the first time both teams were on the field for a competitive game since last year, but the talk after was about what happened before the first pitch.

There were many story lines leading up to last night’s game.

What would it be like to play in front of no fans, what type of COVID regulations will the ballpark enforce, how will the A’s look on the field, a team many are picking as a darkhorse world series contender.

Then the national anthem started playing and a contingent of Giants kneeling during it, including the leader of the clubhouse, Manager Gabe Kapler.

I wouldn’t say it was a surprising statement the current state of our society, but it definitely caught everyone’s attention.

Hear what outfielder Jaylin Davis and Kapler had to say above.

Just like we saw during the Kaepernick era here in the Bay Area, kneeling and the anthem is an extremely polarizing topic.

Tuesday night’s first pitch was at 6:45 p.m.

