Giants manager Gabe Kapler on why he took a knee: ‘I’m unhappy with the injustice’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While we may not be able to physically be at the preseason Giants game, we’ve been able to watch video of us winning against the A’s – but that wasn’t the talk with fans.

Instead, everyone was talking about the Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several of his players kneeling during the national anthem before Monday’s exhibition game and then Tuesday’s game as well.

Kapler is the first Major League Baseball coach to kneel during the national anthem.

He did it on the same field where a former A’s player knelt during the anthem in 2017.

This is Kapler’s first season with the Giants.

He has been outspoken about social injustice and racial issues, hoping athletes can help spur positive change.

Most fans didn’t have a problem with him and other players taking this action, but there were some people angry on social media.

As we know, back in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee during the anthem, he was roundly criticized for years.

Kapler has responded saying “kneeling is and always has been a gesture of respect and one of mourning. I respect our flag, our principles, and our country, but I am also embarrassed, sad, and angry that we do not provide for and protect everyone equally.”

Tonight the Giants will play against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m.

It’s unclear how long Kapler will be kneeling during the national anthem.

Latest Stories: