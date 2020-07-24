Giants manager, players kneel during national anthem at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Baseball is back and players continue to use their platforms to speak on social issues.

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joined two Giants players and one Los Angeles Dodgers player in taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem Thursday evening.

Giants’ outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and third baseman Pablo Sandoval knelt during the National Anthem.

Mookie Betts was the only Dodger kneeling during the anthem, with teammates Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger placing their hands on his shoulders.

Mookie Betts, Mike Yastrzemski, Pablo Sandoval, and Gabe Kapler among those kneeling during the anthem ahead of the Giants-Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium. #OpeningDay @kron4news pic.twitter.com/CJfOiOjiSC — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 24, 2020

All players and coaches from both organizations took a knee ahead of the playing of the national anthem. The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals did the same during their opener.

Mookie Betts is the only Dodger kneeling during the anthem. Cody Bellinger has his hand on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/6DIOzAdtLF — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 24, 2020

