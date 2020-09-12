Giants-Padres game postponed after member of Giants tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres has been postponed after someone within the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, the Giants confirmed on Twitter.

Saturday’s game will also be postponed.

Tonight’s game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 12, 2020

This comes just a few hours after Major League Baseball announced there were zero positive tests for 12 straight days, per ESPN.

The name of the person has not been released and no additional information is available at this time.

The Padres (29-17) beat the Giants (23-22) on Thursday, 6-1, giving the team its fifth straight win.

Check back for updates

Latest Sports News