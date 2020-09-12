Coronavirus: The Latest

Giants-Padres game postponed after member of Giants tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres has been postponed after someone within the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, the Giants confirmed on Twitter.

Saturday’s game will also be postponed.

This comes just a few hours after Major League Baseball announced there were zero positive tests for 12 straight days, per ESPN.

The name of the person has not been released and no additional information is available at this time.

The Padres (29-17) beat the Giants (23-22) on Thursday, 6-1, giving the team its fifth straight win.

