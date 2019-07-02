Giants, Padres hold moment of silence honoring Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres held a moment of silence before Monday night’s game in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died Monday.
Skaggs, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Texas.
The Angels were slated to play the Texas Rangers, but the game was cancelled after the pitcher’s passing.
In a statement, the Angels said Skaggs was an “important part of the Angels Family.”
Skaggs, 27, had been a staple in the Angels’ rotation since 2016.
He was a Southern California native and was drafted by the Angels in 2009 after graduating from Santa Monica High School.
Major League Baseball said in a tweet that the organization was “deeply saddened” by the pitcher’s death.