Giants sign San Francisco native, USF alum

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With baseball season set resume on July 1, teams are making roster moves.

“My dad was either picking me up to walk down to Pac Bell Park to go to a Giants game, or we were walking back down to North Beach to play at Joe Dimaggio playground,” Robert Emery said.

Every little league baseball player dreams of going pro, but not every little leaguer fulfills that dream by signing with his hometown team. Yet SF native Robert Emery has done just that.

“I just tried to work hard, and play well wherever I was at,” Emery said. “And I figured if I did my best, good things would happen.”

Emery was right, the San Francisco Giants signed the former Saint Ignatius and USF Dons catcher as a free agent this week. A literal dream come true for the lifelong fan, who estimates he’s been to about 500 Giants games.

“It’s just hard to believe that it’s real, and that I’m gonna get this shot to pursue this with the organization that I’ve followed, and the players that I’ve looked up to… my entire life,” he said.

Emery’s college coach Nino Giarratano is thrilled for the young prospect, but not surprised.

“No one’s gonna outwork Rob, and no one’s gonna out-position him as far as where he wants to go and what he wants to do,” Giarratano said. “He’s gonna give this everything he has from day one until the career’s over. If I had to characterize him in one word I’d say it’s crazy, he’s crazy.”

The USF Skipper said “crazy” applies to Emery’s work ethic, his style of play, and the fun, easygoing personality that keeps teammates laughing. As for Emery, he’s just ready to get to work and put on the uniform.

“Maybe it’ll be a little bit more real when we get back on the field and start playing baseball,” he said. “I’ll be able to believe it a little bit more then.”

There hasn’t been any word on what the season might look like for rookies and minor leaguers, but Emery is hopeful he’ll be able to play in some capacity this year.

