SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a contract with former Seattle Mariner Mitch Haniger, the team said Tuesday. The deal with the free-agent outfielder will be for three years and $43.5 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Haniger, 31, has played six years in MLB, hitting .261 with 112 home runs. He was an MLB All-Star and finished 11th in American League MVP voting in 2018 when he hit a career-best .285.

Haniger is not the outfielder that most Giants fans have had their eye on this offseason. That would be Aaron Judge, who has not decided his next destination yet.

While both players play right field, Passan reported that the Haniger deal does not take the Giants out of the Judge sweepstakes.

“Signing Haniger does not take the Giants out of the running for Aaron Judge. They have been pursuing both throughout free agency,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB writer Jon Heyman mistakenly tweeted that “Arson Judge” chose to sign with the Giants. Heyman later deleted his tweet and apologized for “jumping the gun.”

Haniger is a Bay Area native — he was born in Mountain View and attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose. He attended Cal Poly and was drafted in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After playing his rookie year in Arizona, Haniger was shipped to Seattle before the 2017 season. He received MVP votes in the 2018 and 2021 seasons but was plagued by injuries in 2019, 2020, and 2022.