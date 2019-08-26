Giants take home The Bridge trophy after sweeping A’s

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Stephen Vogt #21 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Brandon Crawford #35 and Donovan Solano #7 after hitting at three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on August 24, 2019 in Oakland, California. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players’ Weekend. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — “SF” is on top of the 2019 Bridge trophy after the San Francisco Giants swept the Oakland Athletics during the “Bay bridge series” held this weekend.

San Francisco third baseman Evan Longoria hit a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning to put the Giants ahead for good in the 5-4 win.

Donovan Solano added four hits and an RBI for the Giants in Bruce Bochy’s 4,000th game as a major league manager. Buster Posey struck out three times and grounded into a double play.

Mark Canha homered twice for Oakland, both off starter Logan Webb. Canha also struck out with the bases loaded to end the fifth.

The A’s remain a half-game behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.

Less than 24 hours after scoring eight times in the eighth inning of a 10-5 win, the Giants fell behind early and trailed 4-3 before loading the bases against Jake Diekman (1-7) with none out in the seventh.

Blake Treinen replaced Diekman and struck out Posey to end an 11-pitch battle. Longoria followed with a first-pitch single to left field that drove in Brandon Crawford and Solano.

Sam Coonrod (4-0) retired three batters to win. Will Smith pitched the ninth for his 30th save.

The Giants appeared to end the game when Josh Phegley singled with two outs and was called out at second base after a throw by center fielder Kevin Pillar. Following a brief review, the call was overturned and Phegley was ruled safe. Smith then got Marcus Semien to ground out.

Earlier in the game, Longoria got his 1,000th career RBI with a solo home run off starter Brett Anderson.

The Giants won three of four against their Bay Area rivals this season.

Flashback to last year, “SF” was not on the top of the Bridge trophy — it was on the side.

The Giants appeared to seek vengeance this time around, and they did.

The two-game series began Saturday evening when the Giants made an eighth-inning comeback to win 10-5.

The Giants will host the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday evening while the A’s take a road trip to Kansas City to take on the Royals.