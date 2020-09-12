Giants team quarantined at San Diego hotel after member tests positive for COVID-19

San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon wears a mask before the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in San Diego. Friday night’s game was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. No reason was immediately given. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants released a statement Saturday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team is currently quarantined in their hotel rooms in San Diego.

The Giants-Padres Friday and Saturday games were postponed as a result.

The Giants have conducted contact tracing and will continue to test everyone who traveled with the team.

No additional information has been released at this time.

