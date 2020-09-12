Giants team quarantined at San Diego hotel after member tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants released a statement Saturday after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.
The team is currently quarantined in their hotel rooms in San Diego.
The Giants-Padres Friday and Saturday games were postponed as a result.
The Giants have conducted contact tracing and will continue to test everyone who traveled with the team.
No additional information has been released at this time.
