SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco natives will not like this.

The San Francisco Giants currently have a shirt on its official team store on sale that reads “San Fran.” As of Saturday evening, that shirt is still on sale on its website.

The outrage on social media began Saturday morning when an SF Chronicle writer tweeted a photo of a Giants t-shirt by Nike at the Dugout Store. The shirt had “San Fran” written in all caps and in orange — prompting over 150 replies to the tweet.

Natives say “San Fran” is an unacceptable term to call San Francisco. “The City” or “SF” would be considered other acceptable terms.

On a side note, there’s an interesting case with “Frisco.” There’s a divide between the use of the term, but a lot of it is due to age and which generation the native grew up in. Some natives use it, and some can’t stand it.

The Dugout Store’s website also has a Giants Nike t-shirt on sale that reads “The City.” As of Saturday night, that item is priced at $27.99. The “San Fran” t-shirt is listed at $31.99.