Giants to entice fans to get vaccinated with ticket giveaway

The interior of the high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the SF Market in the Bayview in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. On February 25, San Francisco will start vaccinating Tier 1b of the state’s vaccine prioritization plan which include individuals 65 and older, emergency service workers, educators, childcare workers, agricultural and food workers. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Mayor’s Office)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Giants have partnered with the city to encourage their fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by giving away tickets, the team and city officials said in a joint announcement Wednesday.

Starting on Friday, residents who get vaccinated at one of 15 select vaccination sites throughout the city will get Giants vouchers that are redeemable for two tickets for select games happening between July and September.

The free tickets are being given out first-come, first-served, while supplies last, team officials said.

The giveaway is part of Major League Baseball’s campaign, Vaccinate at the Plate, which aims to increase vaccination levels nationwide.

“While we’re proud to have been the first major city in the country to administer at least one dose to 80 percent of our eligible residents, we’re not going to slow down our efforts to reach each and every San Franciscan,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “I want to thank the Giants for partnering with us to provide yet another reason for everyone to step up to the plate and get vaccinated.”

While 81 percent of the city’s eligible residents above 12 years old have been vaccinated so far, disparities still exist, with city data showing a 69 percent vaccination rate among the city’s Latino residents, and 57 percent for the city’s African American residents.

Appointments and drop-in opportunities at the eligible vaccination sites are widely available, according to city officials.

The eligible sites include:

Chinatown Public Health Center at 1490 Mason St.

Moscone Center South at 747 Howard St.

Glide Foundation at 330 Ellis St.

Larkin Street Youth Services 134 Golden Gate Ave.

First Union Missionary Baptist Church at 1001 Webster St.

The Bayview site at 90 Kiska Road

The Bayview site at 1800 Oakdale Ave.

City of Dreams at 1030 Oakdale St.

The Lakeview-Ocean View Merced Heights Ingleside location at 50 Broad St.

Maxine Hall Health Center at 1181 Golden Gate Ave.

Southeast Health Center at 2401 Keith St.

Burton High School at 400 Mansell St.

The Mission site at 24th and Capp streets

The Visitacion Valley site at 1099 Sunnydale Ave.

The Excelsior site at 20 Norton St.

More information about vaccinations can be found at https://sf.gov/getvaccinated or (628) 652-2700.