SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An exciting weekend for Bay Area sports fans as the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants are set to play.

On Saturday, the Giants will host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park at 4:15 p.m. and the Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies in game three of the Western Conference playoffs at 5:30 p.m.

Those who are looking to attend either game are advised to plan ahead, arrive early, and if possible, take public transportation.

The Giants are currently sitting in fourth place of the NL West while the series between Golden State and Memphis are tied up, 1-1.