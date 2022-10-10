FILE – An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Delivery workers and other gig workers across California “will descend on Uber’s headquarters in Mission Bay on Wednesday and announce the formation of a statewide union.”

The founders of the union, called the California Gig Workers Union, said their conditions have not improved since Proposition 22 was passed by California voters in 2020, classifying gig workers as independent contractors and not employees.

Prop 22 was ruled unconstitutional and “unenforceable” under the state constitution in August 2021 by Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch.

“For years, gig companies have exempted themselves from providing basic protections and rights to their workers — including a minimum wage, overtime pay, paid time off, and access to compensation when they are injured on the job,” a press release states. “For the past several years, the Mobile Workers Alliance in Southern California and We Drive Progress in Northern California have brought together tens of thousands of gig drivers to fight for basic rights and protections and push back against tech company exploitation.

“The two groups are now uniting under a statewide banner — the California Gig Workers Union — with the core goal of winning union rights for gig workers across the state,” the press release adds.

KRON ON is streaming live

The move to unionize follows employees at stores and worksites of Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Chipotle and Starbucks also unionizing, the press release states.

The rally announcing the formation of the union will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at 1725 3rd Street, which is Uber’s world headquarters, adjacent to the Chase Center and Thrive City.

KRON4 News has reached out to Uber for its comment but has not heard back.