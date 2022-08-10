This Bay Area dog was found lost in Germany. (Photo courtesy of the Gilroy Police Foundation)

This tag shows that the dog, found in a small German village, had a Bay Area connection. (Photo courtesy of the Gilroy Police Foundation)

GILROY (KRON) – If you’d roll 500 miles for love, would you roll 6,000 for your pooch?

A dog with a tag reading “Gilroy CA” was found almost 6,000 miles away in “a small village in Germany,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the Gilroy Police Foundation.

“We had recently received a messsge [sic] that this dog was found in a small village in Germany with a Gilroy, CA dog license,” the post states. “They were trying to locate the owner. The owner has been located. Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up.”

The dog resembles a golden retriever.

One commenter, Toni Scholtens Whedon, wrote: “WOW! Great story!! Any idea how the dog ended up in Germany? TSA restrictions are pretty restrictive these days, so I’m thinking he didn’t just get his passport and decide to go on a European tour!”

The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote back “most likely a military family,” and that the dog is still in Germany.

“The person who reached out to us did not know anything about the owners,” the foundation also commented.